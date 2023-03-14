Slightly Stoopid To Play Closer To The Sun In Full A Redrocks

(The Syndicate) Slightly Stoopid is excited to announce - after fourteen sell-outs at the historic venue - their return to Morrison, CO this summer, for two special nights at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, on Saturday, August 12th and Sunday, August 13th, 2023.
The first night will feature a full electric set and support from SOJA, Iya Terra, DENM, and on the second night, the band will perform their iconic, platinum-selling album Closer To The Sun in its entirety for the first time, with support from The Movement, Andy Frasco, The Elovaters.
Fans gain first access to the artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 15 at 10 AM local time. Tickets will be available here. Local presale will start on Thursday, March 16 at 10 AM local time, and the general on-sale will then take place on St. Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time.
