.

Slightly Stoopid To Play Closer To The Sun In Full A Redrocks

03-14-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slightly Stoopid Event poster
Event poster

(The Syndicate) Slightly Stoopid is excited to announce - after fourteen sell-outs at the historic venue - their return to Morrison, CO this summer, for two special nights at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, on Saturday, August 12th and Sunday, August 13th, 2023.

The first night will feature a full electric set and support from SOJA, Iya Terra, DENM, and on the second night, the band will perform their iconic, platinum-selling album Closer To The Sun in its entirety for the first time, with support from The Movement, Andy Frasco, The Elovaters.

Fans gain first access to the artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 15 at 10 AM local time. Tickets will be available here. Local presale will start on Thursday, March 16 at 10 AM local time, and the general on-sale will then take place on St. Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time.

Related Stories
Slightly Stoopid To Play Closer To The Sun In Full A Redrocks

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome Announce Summer Traditions Tour

Slightly Stoopid Announce Summer Traditions 2022 Tour

More Slightly Stoopid News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic- Def Leppard Book Coming- Springsteen Postpones Another Show- more

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness- Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album- more

advertisement
Reviews

Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout

Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten

Latest News

Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup

Love And Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates

John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette Lead Oceans Calling Festival

Slightly Stoopid To Play Closer To The Sun In Full A Redrocks

Avenged Sevenfold Premiere Nobody Video

Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, John Fogerty Part Of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Metallica Cements Partnership With Furnace Record Pressing

Puscifer Release Daniel Martin Diaz-Created 'Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram)' Video