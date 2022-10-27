Society 1 Reveal New Guitarist And Working On New Material

Society 1 has announced that they have recruited Erik Kluiber (ex-Gypsyhawk, ex-White Wizzard, etc.) as their new guitar player and he will be joining them on next year's "Rise Of The Machines" tour next year with Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope.

The band is currently in Skylit Studios with Erik working on new material. He had this to say about joining the group, "I've known about the insane shock rock of Society 1 for decades.

"The timing worked out perfectly for me to throw my hat in the ring and get involved. The new tunes kick ass, and I can't wait for us to hit the road for the Rise Of The Machines tour." See the tour dates below:

Rise Of The Machine NA Tour 2023 Dates

Feb. 25 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 27 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Feb. 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox

Mar. 01 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Rickshaw Theater

Mar. 02 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Mar. 03 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert Hall

Mar. 04 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

Mar. 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

Mar. 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

Mar. 08 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

Mar. 09 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Mar. 10 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Mar. 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater

Mar. 12 - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues

Mar. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater

Mar. 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live

Mar. 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Mar. 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Mar. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ T.L.A.

