Society 1 Reveal New Guitarist And Working On New Material
Society 1 has announced that they have recruited Erik Kluiber (ex-Gypsyhawk, ex-White Wizzard, etc.) as their new guitar player and he will be joining them on next year's "Rise Of The Machines" tour next year with Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope.
The band is currently in Skylit Studios with Erik working on new material. He had this to say about joining the group, "I've known about the insane shock rock of Society 1 for decades.
"The timing worked out perfectly for me to throw my hat in the ring and get involved. The new tunes kick ass, and I can't wait for us to hit the road for the Rise Of The Machines tour." See the tour dates below:
Rise Of The Machine NA Tour 2023 Dates
Feb. 25 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 27 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland
Feb. 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox
Mar. 01 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Rickshaw Theater
Mar. 02 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Mar. 03 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert Hall
Mar. 04 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
Mar. 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades
Mar. 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
Mar. 08 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater
Mar. 09 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Mar. 10 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Mar. 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater
Mar. 12 - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues
Mar. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater
Mar. 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live
Mar. 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
Mar. 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Mar. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ T.L.A.
