.

Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos

December 22, 2022

Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos
On set photo

(TAG) Society 1 have shared a behind the scenes clip from the making of several music videos that they are filming for their forthcoming album that will be released cinematically with music videos and as the soundtrack to the Shock Rock Movie that Lord Zane and Dagon are co-directing.

"We're set to release two new music videos in January and February to accompany the singles we just did with iconic producer Chris Coller (Korn, Whitesnake). With the overwhelming response from our younger fanbase, Dagon and I decided to take a more cinematic approach to our music in 2023." said lead vocalist Zane

Dagon Destroyer (Society 1 drummer & filmmaker) is partnering with Lord Zane to support the ambitious visual accompaniment of the music. Dagon describes his perspective on the collaboration, "I see this new music as the soundtrack to a complete visual experience and story. There is just so much noise out there now and just releasing an album is no longer that interesting to me. My goal in working with Lord Zane is to combine our efforts to reach millions of eyes and in 2023 with visual storytelling and reels. We have everything in place to accomplish this." Check out the preview clip below:

Related Stories


Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos

Society 1's Dagon Destroyer Recalls Meeting Dimebag

Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser

Society 1 Members Begin Filming Shock Rock Movie

Society 1 Reunite With Dagon Destroyer

Society 1 Music and Merch

News > Society 1

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more

Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up New Album- Metallica's Live Debut 'Lux AEterna'- Dave Grohl Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish- Eagles- more

advertisement
Reviews

Santa's Jukebox

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022

Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts

Latest News

Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection

Sammy Hagar's Sammy Radio Red Rocker Expands

It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023

Bullet For My Valentine Have 'No More Tears To Cry' With New Video

Norma Jean Announce The Deathrattle Tour

Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'It's Only Rock N Roll'

Vader Announce Revelation Of The Wicked North American Tour

Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos