.

Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser

November 27, 2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Society 1 Photo courtesy TAG
Photo courtesy TAG

(TAG) Society 1's Matt Zane and Dagon Destroyer have shared a teaser from their Shock Rock Movie project. The clip features never before seen footage of Wayne Static commenting on Zane's world record for longest body suspension.

Zane shared, "It was just one of those surreal days. I'm hanging six hours with fours hooks breaking the previous record held by Cris Angel and Wayne is there for most of the day.

"We're talking, taking pictures, he's giving interviews about Static X and his thoughts about me. It's amazing that we found this footage and how perfectly it fits into the film."

The second month of filming in December is currently being scheduled
between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Various known artist's within the music industry will be giving their thoughts about the shock rock genre for the film.

Dagon had this to say regarding the production so far, "Wayne Static was one of my heroes growing up and it's an honor to be able to make a movie that includes never-before-seen footage of him. The first month of production has been surreal and our crew has been extraordinary. December's schedule is going to be total mayhem. We'll be filming interviews and sequences with iconic figures in Los Angeles and Vegas." Watch the teaser video below:

Related Stories


Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser

Society 1 Members Begin Filming Shock Rock Movie

Society 1 Reunite With Dagon Destroyer

Society 1 Reveal New Guitarist And Working On New Material

Singled Out: Society 1's As I Die

Society 1 Music and Merch

News > Society 1

advertisement
Day In Rock

Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie- Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows- Type O Negative- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track- Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming- more

Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Latest News

Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie

Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows

Type O Negative Unleash 'The Profit Of Doom' Video

Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser

Induction Tribute Alexi Laiho With Embers Video

American Authors Take Fans On A 'Sleigh Ride'

Iron Kingdom Share Wheel of Time Inspired 'Sheathe The Sword' Video

CVC Premiere 'Sophie' Video