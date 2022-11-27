Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser

(TAG) Society 1's Matt Zane and Dagon Destroyer have shared a teaser from their Shock Rock Movie project. The clip features never before seen footage of Wayne Static commenting on Zane's world record for longest body suspension.

Zane shared, "It was just one of those surreal days. I'm hanging six hours with fours hooks breaking the previous record held by Cris Angel and Wayne is there for most of the day.

"We're talking, taking pictures, he's giving interviews about Static X and his thoughts about me. It's amazing that we found this footage and how perfectly it fits into the film."

The second month of filming in December is currently being scheduled

between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Various known artist's within the music industry will be giving their thoughts about the shock rock genre for the film.

Dagon had this to say regarding the production so far, "Wayne Static was one of my heroes growing up and it's an honor to be able to make a movie that includes never-before-seen footage of him. The first month of production has been surreal and our crew has been extraordinary. December's schedule is going to be total mayhem. We'll be filming interviews and sequences with iconic figures in Los Angeles and Vegas." Watch the teaser video below:

