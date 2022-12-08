Society 1's Dagon Destroyer Recalls Meeting Dimebag

(TAG) With Pantera top of mind as their reunion tour begins, fans are sharing their memories of one of the world's most iconic bands. Society 1's Dagon Destroyer is no exception. He recalls meeting Dimebag on tour.

Imagine being the biggest rock star in the world and, despite this,

waiting in line to meet the members of an obscure industrial metal

band. This was Dimebag. Totally humble and unaffected by his fame.

Dagon recalls, "I'll never forget standing there signing autographs at

our merch booth and looking up and seeing Dimebag Darrell waiting in

line to meet me as if he were just another fan. I did my best to play

it cool but I entered a state of shock. I signaled for him to come to

the front of the line, and his body language told me he wanted to

wait. He must've waited for a good 10 minutes giving the fans a

meaningful amount of time with me at the booth. Little did they know

they were standing in front of the greatest rock star of all time. I

was so worried he would leave but he just stood in line like everyone

else."

Society 1 was on tour with Pissing Razors back in 2003. This was the

era when Dimebag and Vinnie Paul were with Damage Plan. Dime and

Vinnie were very close friends of Eddy "Razer" Garcia (Drummer of

Pissing Razors) and they were there to see the show.

Eddy corroborates the story. "Yeah, that's just how Dime was. You'd

never know how much success he'd achieved because he treated everyone

like they mattered to him because they truly did. Dime and Vinnie were

at that show because they loved Pissing Razors. Our band played

"Domination" for the Pantera Tribute Album which, in a way, really put

Pissing Razors on the map. We drank all night with them. I truly miss

my brothers, may they rest in peace."

Society 1 frontman Matt Zane remembers the interaction, "The first

thing Dime said to me at the merch booth was 'Your that band who has

the drummer with the big fro! I've seen you guys in all the magazines.

I'm so happy for your success.'"

Standing at Society 1's merch booth, Dimebag proceeds to take out his

wallet to buy Society 1's merch. Everyone started gathering around as

they realized that their eyes weren't playing tricks on them. Dime and

Vinnie were there present in a cozy metal venue in El Paso.

Dagon continues, "Dimebag told me that my big hair and look reminded

him of what he looked like when he was young. He said he absolutely

loved my look and was so happy to see all the attention we were

getting. I did my best to remain calm. He was my all-time hero. Just

before Dime headed to the bar with Eddy and The Razers, I got to tell

him that his music shaped my life and that I was so grateful for his

work here on this planet. My only regret is that I didn't get a

picture with him. I didn't sleep after that interaction for two days,

and this is not me exaggerating to tell a story. I couldn't sleep a

wink. Now 20 years later, I can still say this is one of the

highlights of my life."

