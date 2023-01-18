Society 1 Premiere 'The Fight Within' Video

(TAG) Society 1's brand new single, "The Fight Within" is now available on all streaming platforms accompanied by a music video.
The song was mixed by Chris Collier (Korn, Whitesnake) and features the drumming of Dagon Destroyer. The music video is directed by Lord Zane and produced by Dagon Destroyer.
"I've been through a lot with the passing of my friend and former bassist DV Karloff. When I began writing new music for this album this is just what I was dealing with. The fight within to keep moving forward. " said Zane. Watch the video below:
