.

Society 1 Premiere 'The Fight Within' Video

Published January 18, 2023

Society 1 Premiere 'The Fight Within' Video
Single art

(TAG) Society 1's brand new single, "The Fight Within" is now available on all streaming platforms accompanied by a music video.

The song was mixed by Chris Collier (Korn, Whitesnake) and features the drumming of Dagon Destroyer. The music video is directed by Lord Zane and produced by Dagon Destroyer.

"I've been through a lot with the passing of my friend and former bassist DV Karloff. When I began writing new music for this album this is just what I was dealing with. The fight within to keep moving forward. " said Zane. Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Society 1 Premiere 'The Fight Within' Video

Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos

Society 1's Dagon Destroyer Recalls Meeting Dimebag

Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser

Society 1 Members Begin Filming Shock Rock Movie

News > Society 1

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp- Mastodon and Gojira North America Tour- Slash- Clutch- more

Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more

Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters- Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs

Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025- Dave Grohl Comic- Sammy Hagar Follows Gut Not Money- Rolling Stones Classic Gets Country Makeover- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

Latest News

Bret Michaels Goes 'Back In The Day' With New Video

Shinedown Share 'Dead Don't Die' Video

Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine Documentary Coming To TV

Society 1 Premiere 'The Fight Within' Video

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp

Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour

Gibson Releases The Collection: Slash Standard Edition

Clutch Announce No Stars Above North American Tour