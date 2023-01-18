Society 1 Premiere 'The Fight Within' Video

Single art

(TAG) Society 1's brand new single, "The Fight Within" is now available on all streaming platforms accompanied by a music video.

The song was mixed by Chris Collier (Korn, Whitesnake) and features the drumming of Dagon Destroyer. The music video is directed by Lord Zane and produced by Dagon Destroyer.

"I've been through a lot with the passing of my friend and former bassist DV Karloff. When I began writing new music for this album this is just what I was dealing with. The fight within to keep moving forward. " said Zane. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos

Society 1's Dagon Destroyer Recalls Meeting Dimebag

Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser

Society 1 Members Begin Filming Shock Rock Movie

News > Society 1