Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup was a top 22 story from April 2022: Members of Soundgarden and Nirvana have formed a new supergroup called 3rd Secret. The band sees Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron joined by Void guitarist Bubba Dupree, and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, who also perform with Novoselic's other band, Giants in the Trees.
On April 11, 3rd Secret released the digital and streaming edition of their self-titled album debut, whose origins date back to the summer of 2020 when Novoselic and Raye started collaborating on new material.
The Nirvana bassist then uncovered some jams with Thayil, Dupree and Alfredo Hernandez from the fall of 2001 while doing sonme household chores; he shared the instrumentals with Bubba and Kim that eventually were completed with lyrics and vocals, including the tracks "I Choose Me" and "Diamond in the Cold."
Other songs emerged from various jams. All the while, Krist and Jillian recorded music down on the farm with Jennifer Johnson helping on vocals - taking the lead vox on "Winter Solstice". Martin Link drummed on a couple of songs; "Live Without You" and "Right Stuff". With the latter, Krist plays accordion! Giants in the Trees drummer Erik Friend recorded some synthesizer.
The results of more jams followed and were developed and compiled for the 3rd Secret album. Read more and listen to the opening track, "I Choose", here.
