Soundgarden and Nirvana Supergroup 3rd Secret Share Live Video

(hennemusic) The Soundgarden/Nirvana supergroup 3rd Secret are sharing a live performance video for "I Choose Me", the opening track from their newly-released self-titled album debut.

The lineup of Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, Void guitarist Bubba Dupree, and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye were captured during a secret show at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture last month.

3rd Secret initially came together when Novoselic and Raye started collaborating on new material in 2020, after which the Nirvana rocker uncovered some jams from 2001 that were eventually completed alongside more recently written songs.

"There are no plans for any live performances at this time," said the group recently. "We are happy 3rd Secret is out!" Read more and watch the live video for "I Choose Me" here.

