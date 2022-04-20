Soundgarden and Nirvana Supergroup 3rd Secret Share Live Video

(hennemusic) The Soundgarden/Nirvana supergroup 3rd Secret are sharing a live performance video for "I Choose Me", the opening track from their newly-released self-titled album debut.
The lineup of Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, Void guitarist Bubba Dupree, and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye were captured during a secret show at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture last month.
3rd Secret initially came together when Novoselic and Raye started collaborating on new material in 2020, after which the Nirvana rocker uncovered some jams from 2001 that were eventually completed alongside more recently written songs.
"There are no plans for any live performances at this time," said the group recently. "We are happy 3rd Secret is out!" Read more and watch the live video for "I Choose Me" here.
Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup
David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book- Lamb Of God- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more
Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022