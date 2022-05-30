Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video

(hennemusic) The Soundgarden/Nirvana supergroup 3rd Secret are streaming video for "Rhythm Of The Ride", as the latest track from their recently-released self-titled debut album.

The footage features Krist Novoselic on acoustic guitar alongside vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye in a live performance captured at Murky Slough studios.

3rd Secret initially came together when Novoselic and Raye started collaborating on new material in 2020, after which the Nirvana rocker uncovered some jams from 2001 that were eventually completed alongside more recently written songs.

The band - who bills themselves as Alt-Folk/Grunge - also includes Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, and Void guitarist Bubba Dupree. Watch the video here.

