.

Soundgarden and Stone Temple Pilots Stars Going To Rock Camp

Keavin Wiggins | 10-11-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

Soundgarden and Stone Temple Pilots Stars Going To Rock Camp
Event poster

Kim Thayil of Soundgarden and Robert and Dean Deleo of Stone Temple Pilots will be taking part in Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's A Whole Lotta Rock Camp next spring.

A Whole Lotta Rock: From Led Zeppelin to Soundgarden to Stone Temple Pilots, will also feature Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge and will be taking place in Los Angeles on March 16-19, 2023.

"I had such a great time at Rock Camp in February, and I'm super excited to be coming back," said Thayil. "Bring your favorite axe, and let's jam at Rock Camp!"

"I am thrilled to be invited back to Rock Camp and have a chance to play with all of you once again," said Robert DeLeo. "It's always a fun time doing this with you all."

Related Stories


The Pretty Reckless Jam With Soundgarden's Kim Thayil

Guns N' Roses Rock Soundgarden Classic In Warsaw

Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video

Soundgarden 'Superunknown' Certified For 6 Million US Sales

Soundgarden and Nirvana Supergroup 3rd Secret Share Live Video

Soundgarden Music and Merch

News > Soundgarden

advertisement

Day In Rock

Blink-182 Reunite- Wolfgang Should Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Satriani- Foreigner Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Blink-182 Appear To Be Up To Something- Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen- more

Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts'- Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction- Maneskin- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)

Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.