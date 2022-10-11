Soundgarden and Stone Temple Pilots Stars Going To Rock Camp

Kim Thayil of Soundgarden and Robert and Dean Deleo of Stone Temple Pilots will be taking part in Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's A Whole Lotta Rock Camp next spring.

A Whole Lotta Rock: From Led Zeppelin to Soundgarden to Stone Temple Pilots, will also feature Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge and will be taking place in Los Angeles on March 16-19, 2023.

"I had such a great time at Rock Camp in February, and I'm super excited to be coming back," said Thayil. "Bring your favorite axe, and let's jam at Rock Camp!"

"I am thrilled to be invited back to Rock Camp and have a chance to play with all of you once again," said Robert DeLeo. "It's always a fun time doing this with you all."

