Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Landed In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote - 2023 In Review

Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Landed In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote was a top 23 story of April 2023: Iron Maiden and Soundgarden landed in fourth and fifth place in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame's 2023 fan vote, with George Michael taking the top spot.

Michael's social media team shared the news via social media, tweeting a graphic of the results with caption, "Over 1 MILLION VOTES! George wins the #RockHall2023 FAN VOTE. Thank you to all of the amazing fans for voting every day for George. Thank you for your continued support."

The late former Wham singer earned 1,040,872 votes to top the survey, with 1980s pop star Cyndie Lauper claiming the second spot at 928,113 votes.

Warren Zevon landed at No. 3 with 634,130 votes. Metal legends Iron Maiden came in 4th with 449,682 votes and Soundgarden rounded out the Top 5 with 427,040 votes.

