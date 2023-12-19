.

Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached - 2023 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-19-2023
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached was a top 23 story of April 2023: Vicky Cornell announced via social media that the Estate of Chris Cornell have reached a legal settlement that paves the way for the band to release the final songs they recorded with the late frontman.

Chris Cornell's widow shared, "Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution.

"The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.

"The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden's incredible legacy as well as Chris's indelible mark on music history - as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time."

