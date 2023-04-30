Iron Maiden and Soundgarden landed in fourth and fifth place in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame's 2023 fan vote, with George Michael taking the top spot.
Michael's social media team shared the news via social media, tweeting a graphic of the results with caption, "Over 1 MILLION VOTES! George wins the #RockHall2023 FAN VOTE. Thank you to all of the amazing fans for voting every day for George. Thank you for your continued support."
The late former Wham singer earned 1,040,872 votes to top the survey, with 1980s pop star Cyndie Lauper claiming the second spot at 928,113 votes.
Warren Zevon landed at No. 3 with 634,130 votes. Metal legends Iron Maiden came in 4th with 449,682 votes and Soundgarden rounded out the Top 5 with 427,040 votes.
Iron Maiden Announce New The Future Past Tour Dates
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced
Former Iron Maiden Frontman To Have Triple Heart Bypass Surgery
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show- more
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote
KK's Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show
Fair Warning Guitarist Helge Engelke Dead At 61
The Rolling Stones Stream New 'Blinded By Rainbows' Lyric Videos
KISS Rock 'Deuce' During 1975 Midnight Special Performance
Against The Current Premiere 'good guy' Video
Jag Panzer Release 'Tales From The Hallowed' Documentary
The Stone Eye Release New Video And Album