Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached

Social Media capture

Vicky Cornell announced via social media that the Estate of Chris Cornell have reached a legal settlement that paves the way for the band to release the final songs they recorded with the late frontman.

Chris Cornell's widow shared, "Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution.

"The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.

"The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden's incredible legacy as well as Chris's indelible mark on music history - as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time."

Related Stories

Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, RATM Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Guns N' Roses Rocked Soundgarden Classic In Warsaw (2022 In Review)

Soundgarden 'Superunknown' Certified For 6 Million US Sales (2022 In Review)

Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup (2022 In Review)

More Soundgarden News