Spiritual Front Share Video For First Song From The Smiths Tribute Album

04-25-2023

(SPKR) Spiritual Front are now revealing the video clip 'Bigmouth Strikes Again', which is also the first single taken from the Italian suicide pop instigators' forthcoming The Smiths tribute album "The Queen Is Not Dead", which is slated for release on July 21, 2023.

On further news, parallel to the release of "The Queen Is Not Dead" on July 21, 2023, SPIRITUAL FRONT will release reissues of their fourth album "Rotten Roma Casino".

For the first time ever, it will be available on vinyl as a gatefold LP in various colours and as a 48-page hardcover 2CD/DVD artbook including a full-length bonus CD, enhanced artwork, and photography.

