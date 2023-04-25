(SPKR) Spiritual Front are now revealing the video clip 'Bigmouth Strikes Again', which is also the first single taken from the Italian suicide pop instigators' forthcoming The Smiths tribute album "The Queen Is Not Dead", which is slated for release on July 21, 2023.
On further news, parallel to the release of "The Queen Is Not Dead" on July 21, 2023, SPIRITUAL FRONT will release reissues of their fourth album "Rotten Roma Casino".
For the first time ever, it will be available on vinyl as a gatefold LP in various colours and as a 48-page hardcover 2CD/DVD artbook including a full-length bonus CD, enhanced artwork, and photography.
Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more
David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
Sammy Hagar And Son Andrew Appear In Family Legacy Docuseries
All Time Low Announce The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour
Dolly Parton Talks Rock Album and More On GMA
Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival
Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'
Randy Holden Announces First Show Since 2019
Tash Sultana Announce North American Tour
Spiritual Front Share Video For First Song From The Smiths Tribute Album