Post Malone Does Surprise Performance In Times Square

Photo courtesy Republic Records

(Republic) Post Malone delivered a historic performance at TSX Entertainment and treated fans to an exclusive pre-listening party in celebration of his anxiously awaited fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023, Austin, out July 28th. Post was the inaugural performer at TSX, the first permanent stage located in the heart of Times Square. The event was sponsored by Raising Cane's and H-D Collections by Harley-Davidson.



Post kicked off the performance with his latest release, "Overdrive," before performing fan favorite tracks, "Circles" and "Sunflower." Post also surprised his fans with an unreleased song, "Enough is Enough," and also the lead single, "Chemical," from the new album, before finishing with "Congratulations."



TSX represents a significant leap forward in live entertainment, offering an unparalleled platform for artists to showcase their talent in one of the world's most iconic locations. Situated behind an impressive 18,000-square-foot billboard, the stage is revealed when two massive LED doors open against the vibrant backdrop of Times Square, creating an awe-inspiring experience that will resonate with audiences for years to come.



Expressing his excitement about the event, TSX Entertainment co-CEO Nick Holmsten stated, "We are thrilled to unveil the TSX stage with an exceptional artist like Post Malone. This iconic moment not only marks the beginning of a new era for live performances in Times Square but also showcases our commitment to providing unique and unforgettable experiences for fans around the world."



The event was made possible by sponsors Raising Cane's and H-D Collections by Harley-Davidson as well as a partnership between TSX Entertainment, Post Malone, Republic Records, Times Square Alliance, and the city of New York. Attendance at the event was free, allowing fans to be a part of this historic moment.



Post has released three songs, "Overdrive," "Chemical" and "Mourning," off of the upcoming album, via Mercury Records/Republic Records. These tracks signal the dawn of Post Malone's next era, sparking much anticipation for the release of Austin.



Post recently kicked off his 'If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying' Tour with a sold-out show in Noblesville, IN at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-date run will also make stops in Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas and more before wrapping up at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 19. The show features Post's signature exhilarating performance with three new songs from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show.

