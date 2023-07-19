Duff Reflects On Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Anniversary

(AVS TV) This week in 1987, Guns N' Roses released their "Appetite for Destruction" record. Today, bassist Duff McKagan is still feeling rosy about his time with the hard rock legends.
"The people that we found for that band, we found each other. Or destiny found us and put us in the same room," McKagan said in an interview with Sammy Hagar back in 2018. "But this is the band, we're going to write songs, and we're going to pay attention to every last little bit."
The bassist also had nothing but praise for his bandmate Axl Rose. "I learned so much about singing from him, the way he breathes and pushes and does all these things, I watch it all," McKagan said.
As for Slash, McKagan's words were just as complimentary. "I've known him since we were nineteen, and his way he communicates is through his guitar," McKagan beamed. "Like on the road, he plays the guitar from morning until night." Watch the full interview from Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Roadtrip here.
