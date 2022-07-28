Stabbing Westward's Christopher Hall Battling Throat Cancer

Stabbing Westward frontman Christopher Hall took to social media on Thursday to share the bad news that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.
Understandably, the band has canceled their planned shows this summer as Hall undergoes treatment. Here is his message, "I'd like to apologize to everyone who made travel plans to see us in August and September.
"We've had to put those shows on hold while I deal with a serious health issue. I've been diagnosed with throat cancer. prognosis is really good but it's going to involve a couple of surgeries and 6-8 weeks of chemo and radiation.
"So unfortunately, I won't be singing anytime soon. I'm hoping to be feeling more human by Halloween and have my voice back by Christmas. So again, sorry for the inconvenience."
