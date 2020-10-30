Stabbing Westward Surprise Fans with Hallowed Hymns EP Release

Stabbing Westward have a special treat for fans this Halloween. The band has surprise released a brand new four track covers EP entitled "Hallowed Hymns".

The EP features the band taking on four songs that they say were instrumental in their "beginnings and conjure the feeling of the season," including covers of classics from The Cure, Ministry, Echo And The Bunnymen, along with a special "Devil's Night Mix" version of Stabbing Westward's "Burn" cover.

Christopher Hall had this to say, "2020 has been a sh*t year. We were supposed to release our new album and tour the U.S. to support it. But clearly that's not happening. We know Halloween is different this year with no parties and no trick or treating so we wanted to give fans something special .... something that will help tie you over until we can release some new music.

"We picked these three tracks because, for us, they represent the feeling of Halloween and they were very important songs during our early musical stages. If there were ever two bands that I would say most influenced Walter and I to form Stabbing Westward it would be Ministry and The Cure. From the earliest days of Ministry's 'With Sympathy' through the evolution of 'Twitch', they were the band that opened our minds and hearts to industrial music. To be able to reimagine these songs as Stabbing Westward while still trying to pay homage to the brilliance of the original versions was a terrifyingly fun adventure.

"We have been working on the album so hard for so long that it was really a joy to take a break and explore all these tracks had to offer. As often as you listen to your favorite songs, it's a totally different experience to take one apart and see how it was built. It gave me such an immense appreciation for what these amazing artists created - especially the Ministry track knowing how primitive the gear was that Al Jourgensen had to work with back then with none of the modern tools we take for granted today. He literally created new techniques in the studio that we still use today. He was light years ahead of his time. We hope you enjoy listening to these tracks as much as we have enjoyed recording them."

