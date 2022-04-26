Staind Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Staind have announced that they will be hitting the road in late summer for U.S. tour that will include visits to 12 cities across the U.S. this September.
The trek is set to kick off on September 8th in Niagara Falls, NY at the Seneca Casino and will run until September 24th, where it will wrap up at the Firelake Grand Casino in Shawnee, OK.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 29, but a special artist pre-sale will begin Tuesday, April 26th - 10:00am local time - Thursday, April 28th - 10:00pm local time (password: STAIND22). See the dates below:
Thursday, Sept 8 Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Casino
Friday, Sept 9 Verona, NY - Turning Stone Casino
Saturday, Sept 10 Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Resort Casino
Sunday, Sept 11 Springfield, MA - Mass Mutual Center
Thursday, Sept 15 Corning, CA - Rolling Hills Casino
Friday, Sept 16 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino
Saturday, Sept 17 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Casino (no artist presale, tickets on sale May 9th)
Sunday, Sept 18 Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Virgin Casino
Tuesday, Sept 20 Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol
Thursday, Sept 22 Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Casino
Friday, Sept 23 Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino
Saturday, Sept 24 Shawnee, OK - Firelake Grand Casino
