Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour

(Live Nation) Godsmack and Staind announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off on July 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, with stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV, and more before wrapping up in Austin, TX, at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on August 31.
"Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind. For sure every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don't miss it!"
"We're really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer," says Staind lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Aaron Lewis. "The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong," adds Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. "We're stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer."
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, March 31 at 10 AM Local Time at Ticketmaster.com
GODSMACK AND STAIND 2023 TOUR DATES:
Tue Jul 18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Jul 21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Jul 22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Jul 25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Wed Jul 26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Fri Jul 28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jul 30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Aug 02 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Thu Aug 03 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sun Aug 06 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Aug 08 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 09 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Thu Aug 10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sun Aug 13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Aug 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sun Aug 20 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thu Aug 24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Sun Aug 27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 31 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
