Staind Release Lead Single From First New Album Since 2011

Single art

(KB) Staind has released a brand new single "Lowest In Me" from their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen, available today via Alchemy Recordings/BMG on all music platforms.



Confessions of the Fallen - Staind's first new studio album since 2011 - cranks into life with debut single, "Lowest In Me," that is both familiar and fresh.



The hallmarks of the sound the band established close to 30 years ago are all there -- Aaron Lewis' vocals flexing from melodic keening to a hellacious roar, Mike Mushok's ferocious guitar muscling the track forward, Johnny April and Sal Giancarelli propelling it with industrial-strength energy. But sliding through are some new touches, electronic flavorings that give the song, as well as the rest of the 10-track album, a refreshed and contemporary sensibility, letting us know that it's still Staind but that Staind has not been in a time capsule since its self-titled effort in 2011.



"I did want to modernize the sound and bring us up to date," Lewis says. "You can certainly recognize the band but at the same time you can hear that we've been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren't around the last time we did this." Adds Mushok, "It's undeniably Aaron's voice, and same for the songs. We got together and spent a lot of time focusing on direction, and we really like how it turned out."



STAIND AND GODSMACK 2023 TOUR DATES:



Tue Jul 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 20 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Jul 21 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 22 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 25 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wed Jul 26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 28 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 30 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 02 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Aug 03 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Aug 06 - Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 09 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sun Aug 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Aug 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 18 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sun Aug 20 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

