Steve Hackett Announces 'Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More'

Steve Hackett has announced that he will be releasing his new live package, "Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More", on September 2nd in various formats (vinyl will be released on November 25th.
The new release was captured during Hackett's 2022 UK tour celebrating the classic Genesis live album, with Steve and his band performing the entire album in full, along with select solo tracks.
Hacket had this to say "I'm so happy to release my Seconds Out & More show... A spectacular night with a band on fire tearing into that magic music combining the true spirit of Genesis with a fresh virtuosic approach and an extraordinary sound under amazing lights. This show is a feast for both ears and eyes. The best of so many worlds!"
'Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More' will be available as Limited 2CD + Blu-ray & Limited 2CD + DVD, both including 5.1 surround sound, behind the scenes documentary & promo videos. It will also be available as Ltd Gatefold 180g 4LP+2CD, and as Digital Audio Album (in 16 & 24bit). Watch the performance of "Squonk" below:
