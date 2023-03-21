Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot and Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour

Tour poster

(Chipster) Prog rock legend Steve Hackett will be revisiting his stellar work with Genesis when he launches the North American leg of his 'Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot and Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour' in the fall (which will be predated by a tour throughout Europe in the spring).



"I'm thrilled to be bringing my 'Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights' tour to the USA and Canada in the autumn, and very much look forward to seeing you all then!"



As advertised, the show will feature the 1972 Genesis album 'Foxtrot' performed in full, plus additional fan favorites. Long considered one a classic prog releases, 'Foxtrot' spawned such all-time great Genesis tracks as "Watcher of the Skies" and the over 20 minute long epic "Supper's Ready."



Soon, North American fans will get to experience the mighty Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot and Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour for themselves!



TOUR DATES:



10/3/23 Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Montreal, QC

10/5/23 Massey Hall Toronto, ON

10/6/23 State Theatre Ithaca, NY

10/8/23 The Forum Theatre Binghamton, NY

10/10/23 Hart Theatre Albany, NY

10/12/23 Wilbur Theatre Boston, MA

10/13/23 Grade Arts Center New London, CT

10/14/23 Town Hall New York, NY

10/15/23 Whitaker Center Harrisburg, PA

10/17/23 The Strand Providence, RI

10/19/23 Scottish Rite Auditorium Collingswood, NJ

10/20/23 Scottish Rite Auditorium Collingswood, NJ

10/21/23 Scottish Rite Auditorium Collingswood, NJ

10/24/23 Carolina Theatre of Durham Durham, NC

10/26/23 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC

10/28/23 Center Stage Atlanta, GA

10/29/23 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

10/31/23 Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH

11/1/23 Goodyear Theater Akron, OH

11/2/23 Copernicus Center Chicago, IL

11/3/23 The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee, WI

11/5/23 Hoyt Sherman Theatre Des Moines, IA

11/9/23 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

11/10/23 Historic Elsinore Theatre Salem, OR

11/13/23 Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA

11/14/23 Palace of Fine Arts Theatre San Francisco, CA

11/16/23 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA

11/17/23 Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara, CA

11/18/23 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA

