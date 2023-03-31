.

Steve Hackett Announces Special Reissues

03-31-2023

(Inside Out Music) Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett is pleased to announce that two of his 90's solo records will be released on vinyl for the first time ever in 2023, marking the beginning of a series of vinyl reissues of his solo catalogue. On June 2nd, 2023, the 1993 album 'Guitar Noir' & the 1999 album 'Darktown' will be made available as Gatefold 180g 2LP's, each newly remastered especially for the vinyl format.

Steve comments: "I'm thrilled that my two albums Guitar Noir and Darktown are being release on vinyl for the first time! My music took on a darker edge for both those albums, and I explored additional sounds and genres I hadn't touched before."

'Guitar Noir' (1993) saw Steve taking a darker approach to his guitar sound, and he was joined by Julian Colbeck (keys), Dave Ball (bass), Hugo Degenhardt (drums), Aron Friedman (keys), Nick Magnus (keys) & more for this record.

'Darktown' (1999) also saw Steve joined by Julian Colbeck (keys) & Hugo Degenhardt (drums), as well as Roger King (Keys, Bass, Drums), Jim Diamond (Vocals), John Hackett (Flute, Pan Pipes), Ian McDonald (Sax) & John Wetton (Bass Samples). This edition of the album also includes the 3 bonus tracks included on the 2013 CD reissue.

Following the Wuppertal show with full orchestra, Steve Hackett and band will continue their Foxtrot at Fifty plus Hackett Highlights tour in Europe in April and North America in the autumn.

