Steve Hackett Shares 'A Tower Struck Down' Live Video

(Chipster) Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett presents his brand new live audio/visual extravaganza, with the release of 'Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton', set for release on September 15th, 2023.

Filmed & recorded live on his 2022 UK tour, in the coastal city of Brighton, UK, this release documents Steve and his band celebrating the 50th anniversary of the much-loved Genesis album 'Foxtrot'. Played in full, this album features fan favorites including 'Watcher Of The Skies' and 'Supper's Ready'. The show also features a set of Hackett solo material, including The Devil's Cathedral' from his latest studio album 'Surrender of Silence', and the powerful 'Ace of Wands'.

Today they are pleased to launch a live video for the track 'A Tower Struck Down', a song that originally appeared on 'Voyage of the Acolyte'.

Mixed by Chris Lord-Alge & mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, the album is now available to pre-order on Ltd 2CD+Blu-ray & Ltd 2CD+2DVD, both including bonus behind the scenes interviews, as well as 5.1 surround sound. A Ltd Deluxe 180g 4LP edition will also be available.

The full track-listing is:

1. Intro / Ace of Wands

2. The Devil's Cathedral

3. Spectral Mornings

4. Every Day

5. A Tower Struck Down

6. Basic Instincts

7. Camino Royale

8. Shadow of the Hierophant

9. Watcher of the Skies

10. Time Table

11. Get 'Em Out by Friday

12. Can Utility and the Coastliners

13. Horizons

14. Supper's Ready

15. Firth of Fifth

16. Los Endos

Steve Hackett & band continue their busy touring schedule with further "Foxtrot At Fifty & Hackett Highlights" dates in North America beginning in October.

Related Stories

Steve Hackett Announces Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton

Steve Hackett Announces Special Reissues

Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot and Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour

Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and Big Big Train Will Cruise To The Edge

More Steve Hackett News