Steven Adler and Stephen Pearcy Announce Coheadline Show

Event poster

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has announced that his solo band will be playing a co-headlining show with Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy on Friday, June 2nd at the Apache Casino in Lawton, OK.

Adler's team sent over these details: Billed as "Oklahoma's Friendliest Casino," Apache Casino in Lawton, OK also features a fine hotel and many dining options - making the Steven Adler/Stephen Pearcy concert an exciting destination vacation option.

"Me and the guys in the band love playing throughout the country. Getting to see beautiful places like Oklahoma and meet all the amazing fans who come to the show is always a dream come true," says Adler.

