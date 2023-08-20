Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque For Charity

() The Rock Against MS Foundation have launched the first round of their auction series with three special items from Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler, Stevie Vai and Marky Ramone.
They sent over the following details: We are honored to have so many amazing supporters for ROCK AGAINST MS. The first of the auction series starts with 3 donations of personalized items from some of the greatest Rock Hall of Fame, Grammy Award-winning artists of our time:
Steve Vai & Lisa S. Johnson Signed Memorabilia Including 108 Rock Stars Book, Guitar & More, Marky Ramone Will Create You a "One of a Kind" Personal Drumhead (preview and bid here) and Steven Adler Signed & Personalized RIAA Certified Plaque for Appetite For Destruction (preview and bid here.)
Every month there will be new amazing items and experiences for fans to bid on while helping to build The Rock House Support Center for people who suffer from multiple sclerosis.
