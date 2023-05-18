Steven Adler To Rock Free Music Festival Later This Month

(Truth & Justice Entertainment) Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler will be performing at Brat Fest in Madison, WI, which is the biggest festival of its kind anywhere in world - featuring fantastic food and world-class entertainment. For a festival this big, audiences expect the best.

Fittingly, the legendary drumming icon who helped make Guns N' Roses the biggest hard rock band in the world, will be in the spotlight on Friday, May 26 starting at 7 PM.

"The Midwest is such a great place to bring our brand of hard rock," raves Steven Adler. "I am always excited to come recreate the Appetite for Destruction experience for fans in Wisconsin and those super fans who are going to drive and fly in for Brat Fest."

Brat Fest is a three-day music event that is hosted by Alliant Energy Center on Willow Island in Madison, WI, May 26-28. In addition to Steven Adler on May 26, other acts featured over the three-day festival include Slaughter, Tone Loc, Royal Bliss, Saving Able, Kid N Play, and Frankie Ballard.

Since parting ways with GNR, Steven Adler has had an incredible solo career that includes hit albums, a New York Times bestselling autobiography, world tours, appearances on popular television shows, and induction into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame.

In order to recreate the incredible power and musical brilliance of the songs from Appetite for Destruction, Adler has assembled a band of rock heavyweights including Michael Thomas, Alistair James, and Ari Kamin. And, they know how to put on a concert fans will remember with such songs as Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child O' Mine, Rocket Queen, Paradise City, and Mr. Brownstone.

Michael Thomas originally achieved fame with Faster Pussycat, Engines of Aggression, and Beautiful Creatures. Alistair James has worked on projects with such acts as Hollywood Vampires and Quiet Riot. Frontman Ari Kamin has attracted international fame for his amazing range and vocal delivery that rivals GNR's Axl Rose.

"We are going to put on one hell of a show," promises Adler. "If you love rock n' roll or just great music in general, you won't want to miss this epic event."

Brat Fest is a free music festival that started in 1983. The event occurs every Memorial Day Weekend and raises money for charity. Brat Fest has raised over $2 million for charities, and attendees have consumed over 4 million brats.

In addition to free concerts by world famous entertainers like Steven Adler, Brat Fest also offers VIP Fan Experiences with Adler, Saving Abel, Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, Tone Loc, Kid N' Play, Wayland, and Craig Campbell.

For additional information on Brat Fest including data on directions, parking, and lodging visit www.BratFest.com.

Steven and his band are currently booking dates across the U.S and have a wild 2023 planned, bringing their adrenaline-charged brand of hard rock to the masses. Adler and his band will next play Apache Casino Hotel in Oklahoma on Friday, June 2 with co-headliner Stephen Pearcy of RATT.

