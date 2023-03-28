Sweden Rock Festival Announce 15 Additional Artists

Organizers for the Sweden Rock Festival have announced 15 additional acts that have added to the lineup of this year's event that will be taking place on June 7th through 10th in Solvesborg.

The super legendary, American hard rock pioneers Blue Oyster Cult, melodic rock heroes H.E.A.T., grindcore godfathers Napalm Death, the ever-depressive Katatonia, radio friendly modern rockers Smash Into Pieces, Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons who will be performing songs from Phil's time in the mighty Motorhead, Eurovision style melodic metal band Dynazty, power metal fan favorites Twilight Force, Belgian post-hardcore act Brutus, Swedish death/thrash metal kings The Crown, the bannermen of retro rock with Swedish lyrics - Abramis Brama, classic, Swedish 70's rockers Motvind, Swedish 80's cult heavy metal band Mindless Sinner, new goth rock hopefuls Die Oberherren, and the young new thrash metal combo Eradikated.

These 15 are joining a line-up already sporting Iron Maiden, Ghost, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Deep Purple, Pantera, Europe, Gojira and many more. Another seven bands are still to be announced

