Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup

Organizers of the Sweden Rock Festival have announced the bulk of the bands who will be performing at their 2022 event with a lineup that is led by Guns N' Roses, Volbeat and In Flames.
The festival will be taking place on June 8th through- 11th in Solvesborg, Sweden. Organizers had this to say, "Two weeks ago, we could reveal that Guns N´ Roses are coming to Sweden Rock Festival 2022. Today we are happy to announce another 75 confirmed bands, e.g. Volbeat, In Flames, Nightwish and Mercyful Fate."
Other bands that have been confirmed include, Social Distortion, The Hellacopters, Within Temptation, Accept, Opeth, Night Ranger, D-A-D, 10cc, Devin Townsend, Raubtier, Alestorm, Eluveitie Clawfinger, Sodom, Amaranthe, Saga, Nile, Kvelertak, Honeymoon Suite, Michael Monroe, Witchcraft, Lee Aaron, Sonata Arctica, Kingdom Come, Trouble, Ross The Boss, Evergrey, Ten Years After, Walter Trout, Bombus, Tiamat, Nashville Pussy, Jean Beauvoir, Eclipse, Kadavar, Rage, Orange Goblin, Freedom Call, Hällas (new!), The Wildhearts, Grave, Orphaned Land, Victory, Violator, Månegarm, Satan takes a holiday, Praying Mantis, Eleine, The Coffinshakers, Narnia, Art Nation, Magic Pie, Horisont, Baest, Sorcerer, Rosalie Cunningham, Overdrive, Siena Root, Warner E Hodges, VA Rocks, Wormwood, Fejd, Artillery, Death By horse, Honeyburst, Agonize the serpent, Hexed, Metalite, Mass Worship, Elden and Browsing Collection.
13 additional acts are still to be announced. Tickets for the festival go on sale this Thursday, May 6 at 10:00am CET.
