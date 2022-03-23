Taking Back Sunday Stream 'Great Romances Of The 20th Century' Demo

Taking Back Sunday have shared a demo of their classic track "Great Romances Of The 20th Century", which will be included on the upcoming 20th anniversary edition of their debut album, "Tell All Your Friends".
Craft Recordings will be releasing the newly remastered album in various formats on May 27th including an assortment of vinyl, including a deluxe 2LP gatefold, as well as CD and digital.
The inyl, CD and digital editions will feature four previously unreleased demos of "Mutual Head Club," "Bike Scene," "The Blue Channel," and "Great Romances of the 20th Century".
John Nolan reflected on the anniversary of the album, "During our live shows, there is a part during 'Cute Without the 'E'' where we stop and let the crowd sing, 'Why can't I feel anything from anyone other than you.'
"That has become an unbelievably moving moment for me. The connection between us and the audience is so apparent and so strong. The crowd screams it at us, we stand back from our mics screaming it at them, and the lyrics take on more significance than we ever imagined they could.
"In a lot of ways, that moment is a distillation of what Tell All Your Friends has meant. It sums up the mind-boggling psychological and emotional connection we made with people 20 years ago that's still going strong today." Stream the demo below:
