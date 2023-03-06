Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Release The Thing That Wrecks You Video

(EBM) Just ten days after debuting their riveting duet "The Thing That Wrecks You," Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams deliver the official music video, available everywhere now.



"The Thing That Wrecks You" arrived Feb. 24 with Billboard noting it "winningly teams Townes' tender-yet-sturdy vocal with... Adams' whispery rasp" and Music Row applauding it as "an essential listening experience." The coinciding music video was directed by Adams and features the two running hastily toward each other through a dimly lit tunnel, knowing they're bound to collide.



On the opportunity to team up with Adams for the project, which was born from a chance encounter in a stairway, Townes shares: "From a Fed-Ex letter to travelling across a loading dock in a music video, this whole adventure has been insane! Bryan Adams directed 'The Thing That Wrecks You' music video and it was amazing working with him in this experience."



Just shy of four minutes, the driving track produced by Townes and her band's guitarist, Jaxon Hargrove, was recorded with her touring band joining her in-studio as well as with Adams adding his own guitar prowess to the song alongside his vocals.

The song offers a preview at new music from Townes, whose most recent project, Masquerades, was released in April 2022 via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville in partnership with RCA Records. The project was named Album of the Year at the 2022 CCMA Awards and is nominated for Country Album of the Year at the 2023 JUNO Awards, where Townes will also perform.



Fans can catch her on the road this summer on her SIDE A + B TOUR, plus major festivals such as Cavendish Beach Music Festival, Faster Horses Festival, Watershed Festival and more.



SIDE A + B TOUR and more:

April 19 Newport, KY The Southgate House Revival

April 20 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

April 21 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

April 22 Evanston, IL SPACE

April 23 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache

April 27 Washington, DC Union Stage

April 28 Winchester, VA The Monument

April 29 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland - Cambridge Room

April 30 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

July 8 Cavendish, PE Cavendish Beach Music Festival *

July 14-16 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses Festival *

Aug. 4-6 Quincy, WA Watershed Festival *

Oct. 5 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 6 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct. 7 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Nov. 7 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Nov. 9 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Nov. 11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Nov. 14 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

*Festival dates

