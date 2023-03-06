Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Release The Thing That Wrecks You Video

(EBM) Just ten days after debuting their riveting duet "The Thing That Wrecks You," Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams deliver the official music video, available everywhere now.
"The Thing That Wrecks You" arrived Feb. 24 with Billboard noting it "winningly teams Townes' tender-yet-sturdy vocal with... Adams' whispery rasp" and Music Row applauding it as "an essential listening experience." The coinciding music video was directed by Adams and features the two running hastily toward each other through a dimly lit tunnel, knowing they're bound to collide.
On the opportunity to team up with Adams for the project, which was born from a chance encounter in a stairway, Townes shares: "From a Fed-Ex letter to travelling across a loading dock in a music video, this whole adventure has been insane! Bryan Adams directed 'The Thing That Wrecks You' music video and it was amazing working with him in this experience."
Just shy of four minutes, the driving track produced by Townes and her band's guitarist, Jaxon Hargrove, was recorded with her touring band joining her in-studio as well as with Adams adding his own guitar prowess to the song alongside his vocals.
The song offers a preview at new music from Townes, whose most recent project, Masquerades, was released in April 2022 via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville in partnership with RCA Records. The project was named Album of the Year at the 2022 CCMA Awards and is nominated for Country Album of the Year at the 2023 JUNO Awards, where Townes will also perform.
Fans can catch her on the road this summer on her SIDE A + B TOUR, plus major festivals such as Cavendish Beach Music Festival, Faster Horses Festival, Watershed Festival and more.
SIDE A + B TOUR and more:
April 19 Newport, KY The Southgate House Revival
April 20 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi
April 21 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
April 22 Evanston, IL SPACE
April 23 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache
April 27 Washington, DC Union Stage
April 28 Winchester, VA The Monument
April 29 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland - Cambridge Room
April 30 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall
July 8 Cavendish, PE Cavendish Beach Music Festival *
July 14-16 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses Festival *
Aug. 4-6 Quincy, WA Watershed Festival *
Oct. 5 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 6 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
Oct. 7 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Nov. 7 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
Nov. 9 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
Nov. 11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Nov. 14 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
*Festival dates
Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Team Up For 'The Thing That Wrecks You'
Tenille Townes Adds New Dates To SIDE A + B TOUR
Tenille Townes Makes Acting Debut In Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
Walk Off The Earth And Tenille Townes Share 'Tomorrow Can Wait'
Lynyrd Skynyrd Legend Gary Rossington Dead At 71- Kid Rock Announces No Snowflakes Summer Arena Concerts- more
Roger Waters Previews Re-Recorded Version Of The Dark Side Of The Moon- Rush Announce Singles 40th Anniversary Reissues- more
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Release The Thing That Wrecks You Video
The Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray Pays Tribute To Gary Rossington
Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side of The Moon's 50th Anniversary
Kip Moore Announces Damn Love World Tour
Nita Strauss Reuniting With Alice Cooper For Upcoming Tour
Lionel Richie Taps Earth, Wind & Fire For Sing A Song All Night Long Tour
Mr. Big Announce The Big Finish Tour