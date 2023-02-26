Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams Team Up For 'The Thing That Wrecks You'

Single art

Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams have teamed up for a brand new duet entitled "The Thing That Wrecks You", which was born from a chance encounter between the two music stars.

Reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year Tenille explains, "I was recording a song for a Hallmark Movie in Vancouver last summer and found myself completely enamored by the recording space we were in.

"Later in the day, I found out that it was Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio, and I actually ran into Bryan himself on the staircase on my way out. We talked for just a few minutes, and I was so happy to meet him because his path as a fellow Canadian has been incredibly inspiring to me, with a collection of songs that have impacted the world in such a huge way.



"Later that night, I thought about 'The Thing That Wrecks You,' a song I'd written a while before with Kate York and Daniel Tashian, and how the spirit of that song made me think about his voice.

"I decided to go out on a limb and sent him the song along with a letter asking if he might be up for singing on it with me. Fast forward to now, where not only have I gotten to sing with a hero of mine, but I have also found a mentor and friend through this whole adventure. This song is evidence to me that putting a wild thought out in the atmosphere and believing in it is a powerful thing."



The song was produced by "Townes and her band's guitarist, Jaxon Hargrove, and was recorded with her touring band joining her in-studio as well as with Adams adding his own guitar prowess to the song alongside his vocals," according to the announcement. Stream the track below:

