The 69 Eyes Cover Boycott's 'Gotta Rock'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-17-2022
The 69 Eyes Photo by Marek Sabogal courtesy Earsplit
Photo by Marek Sabogal courtesy Earsplit

The 69 Eyes have shared their brand new cover of Boycott's 1980s classic "Gotta Rock", which is the first track revealed from their forthcoming album that will arrive next year.

Jyrki 69 had this to say about the new cover track, "The Finnish classic rock band Boycott was one of our favorites in the '80s when we [started] The 69 Eyes.

"Due to the Finnish music TV program that I was recently featured in, we finally had a reason to make our own, more gothic rock sounding cover of Boycott's ultimate classic smash hit 'Gotta Rock.' Die Krupps' Jurgen Engler helped us to arrange it into this darkened mode!" Stream the song below:

