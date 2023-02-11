The 69 Eyes Announce New Album 'Death Of Darkness'

() The 69 Eyes have announced their new studio album titled "Death Of Darkness". The record will see the light of the day on April 21st via Atomic Fire Records worldwide, excluding Finland where it will be released by Vallila Music House. Physical versions will be available in the US on May 5th.



Comments frontman Jyrki 69, "We started to make this album single by single, releasing first singles then an EP and now eventually the whole album. The method kept everything fresh and us on our toes while recording and writing new music. Our main aim was to get THE 69 EYES back to the Finland's airwaves. Our music is still on the radio but over fifteen-year-old classics. How about new ones? The first single, 'Drive,' made this happen and we hit the jackpot here in Finland by being a part of Sing meinen Song - Das Tauschkonzert mainstream TV music show format! Now THE 69 EYES are back in the spotlight and Finland's top rock band is playing sold-out shows."



Death Of Darkness was recorded and produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki. Miles Walker took care of the mixing at Westside Sound Studios in Atlanta, Georgia alongside with Erno Laitinen while mastering duties were handled by Tom Baker. The artwork was created by the UK artist Adrian Baxter (Paradise Lost, The Halo Effect, Mayhem, Schammasch).

Death Of Darkness will be available in the following the formats:

- Digipak CD

- Blue-Clear vinyl

- Blood Red Marbled vinyl

- Digital



Death Of Darkness Track Listing:

1. Death Of Darkness

2. Drive

3. Gotta Rock

4. This Murder Takes Two feat. Kat Von D

5. California

6. Call Me Snake

7. Dying In The Night

8. Something Real

9. Sundown

10. Outlaws

