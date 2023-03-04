The 69 Eyes Deliver Death Of Darkness Video

(Earsplit) The 69 Eyes have released a music video for the title track of their upcoming studio album, "Death Of Darkness," due out on April 21st. Physical versions will be available in the US on May 5th.



Comments frontman Jyrki 69, "'Death Of Darkness' is a song about love. Love leads us to the light. Very simple. It sounds like it was written some twenty-five years ago. It's melancholic goth rock like we knew it in 2001."

With the band's first single, "Drive," being released in April 2022, The 69 Eyes found a whole new approach to creating albums. "We wanted to spread our gospel further and further," Helsinki vampire Jyrki 69 says. "The main motivation of this band is to keep going, to please our loyal fanbase, and to expand our audience. That's why we released our first new single while we were still in the middle of working on the album. It's a new approach for us, releasing a string of singles before we even announced the album. It kept everything really fresh and exciting and kept us on our toes which was a great motivator behind writing a killer album."



Death Of Darkness was recorded and produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki. Miles Walker took care of the mixing at Westside Sound Studios in Atlanta, Georgia alongside with Erno Laitinen while mastering duties were handled by Tom Baker. The artwork was created by the UK artist Adrian Baxter (Paradise Lost, The Halo Effect, Mayhem, Schammasch).



Death Of Darkness will be available in the following the formats:

- Digipak CD

- Blue-Clear vinyl

- Blood Red Marbled vinyl

- Digital



Death Of Darkness Track Listing:

1. Death Of Darkness

2. Drive

3. Gotta Rock

4. This Murder Takes Two feat. Kat Von D

5. California

6. Call Me Snake

7. Dying In The Night

8. Something Real

9. Sundown

10. Outlaws

