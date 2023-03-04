The 69 Eyes Deliver Death Of Darkness Video

(Earsplit) The 69 Eyes have released a music video for the title track of their upcoming studio album, "Death Of Darkness," due out on April 21st. Physical versions will be available in the US on May 5th.
Comments frontman Jyrki 69, "'Death Of Darkness' is a song about love. Love leads us to the light. Very simple. It sounds like it was written some twenty-five years ago. It's melancholic goth rock like we knew it in 2001."
With the band's first single, "Drive," being released in April 2022, The 69 Eyes found a whole new approach to creating albums. "We wanted to spread our gospel further and further," Helsinki vampire Jyrki 69 says. "The main motivation of this band is to keep going, to please our loyal fanbase, and to expand our audience. That's why we released our first new single while we were still in the middle of working on the album. It's a new approach for us, releasing a string of singles before we even announced the album. It kept everything really fresh and exciting and kept us on our toes which was a great motivator behind writing a killer album."
Death Of Darkness was recorded and produced by Erno Laitinen at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki. Miles Walker took care of the mixing at Westside Sound Studios in Atlanta, Georgia alongside with Erno Laitinen while mastering duties were handled by Tom Baker. The artwork was created by the UK artist Adrian Baxter (Paradise Lost, The Halo Effect, Mayhem, Schammasch).
Death Of Darkness will be available in the following the formats:
- Digipak CD
- Blue-Clear vinyl
- Blood Red Marbled vinyl
- Digital
Death Of Darkness Track Listing:
1. Death Of Darkness
2. Drive
3. Gotta Rock
4. This Murder Takes Two feat. Kat Von D
5. California
6. Call Me Snake
7. Dying In The Night
8. Something Real
9. Sundown
10. Outlaws
The 69 Eyes Announce New Album 'Death Of Darkness'
The 69 Eyes Cover Boycott's 'Gotta Rock'
The 69 Eyes Go Snake Plissken With 'Call Me Snake'
The 69 Eyes Share New Track 'Drive'
Roger Waters Previews Re-Recorded Version Of The Dark Side Of The Moon- Rush Announce Singles 40th Anniversary Reissues- more
David Lee Roth Streams New Recording Of Van Halen Classic Unchained- Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere- more
Blink-182 Cancel First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury- KISS Announce Final Show- Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video- - more
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987
On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv
Rolling Stones Miss You Given Country Makeover By Jimmie Allen
Underoath Let Go With New Song As They Launch Spring Tour
Dierks Bentley Announces Gravel & Gold Tour
Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock Takes Fans On Magic Carpet Ride
The Cranberries Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Debut Album With Immersive Atmos Mixes
Texas Hippie Coalition Unleash Hell Hounds To Announce New Album
The 69 Eyes Deliver Death Of Darkness Video
Blacklite District Releases Cold As Ice XL Video