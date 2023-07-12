The 69 Eyes Take On The Cramps' 'Aloha From Hell'

Single art

(Glass Onyon) By now, you've already heard the rumors about a new tribute album to the godless ghouls of Goo Goo Muck, punkabilly fiends The Cramps. Well, my friends, the rumors are true! Alt country icon Shooter Jennings recently shared his twisted version of "Human Fly" while TX neo-psych singer/songwriter Danny Lee Blackwell, a/k/a Night Beats, blasted out a slick rendition of "I Was A Teenage Werewolf" just last month. Now, it's The 69 Eyes' turn with an ultra cool apocalyptic boogie woogie take on "Aloha From Hell."

Originally released on the landmark 1986 album A Date With Elvis, The Cramps' third full-length and its commercial breakthrough, "Aloha From Hell" offered a perfect distillation of the band's sound - rollicking drums, a throbbing bass line and uber creepy tremolo guitar.

The 69 Eyes' version retains all of the best elements of the original while adding in their own distinctive goth metal sounds, including the signature baritone voice of frontman Jyrki 69 and the twin guitar attack of Bazie and Timo-Timo with bassist Archzie and drummer Jussi 69 holding down the steady driving groove. Check out the performance video for the full experience of these veteran rockers making a full meal of The Cramps influential horror punk stew!

Goo Goo Muck - A Tribute To The Cramps is set for full release on August 4. The album presents an all-star line-up of ghouls and goblins from across the musical spectrum including retro rockers The Courettes, Swedish rockabilly heroes The Hillbilly Moon Explosion, sister of Jerry Lee Lewis, Linda Gail Lewis, and so much more!

TRACK LIST:

1. Human Fly - Shooter Jennings

2. Bikini Girls With Machine Guns - The Courettes

3. Aloha From Hell - The 69 Eyes

4. I Was A Teenage Werewolf - Night Beats

5. Goo Goo Muck - The Brains & Rezurex

6. Primitive - The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

7. Fissure Of Rolando - Flamin' Groovies

8. Garbageman - Blitzkid

9. I Can't Hardly Stand It - The Brains

10. The Way I Walk - Linda Gail Lewis, Danny B. Harvey & Clem Burke

11. Can Your Pussy Do The Dog? - The Fuzztones

Related Stories

The 69 Eyes Deliver Death Of Darkness Video

The 69 Eyes Announce New Album 'Death Of Darkness'

The 69 Eyes Cover Boycott's 'Gotta Rock'

The 69 Eyes Go Snake Plissken With 'Call Me Snake'

More The 69 Eyes News