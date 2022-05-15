The Aquadolls Deliver Help (I'm Falling 4U and I Can't Get Up) Video

Video still

The Aquadolls have released a video for their brand new single "Help (I'm Falling 4U and I Can't Get Up)," which arrives as they are preparing to hit the road this summer supporting Incubus and Sublime With Rome.

Frontwoman Melissa Brooks had this to say about the Fat Mike of NOFX and Jon Graber produced track, "This song tells the story of falling for someone and starting to obsess over them.

"It's about imagining all of the things we could do together, both romantic and twisted, showing the darker sides of having a crush and longing for more to come from it.

Watch the video and see the tour dates below:

Sunday, July 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Wednesday, July 27 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre

Friday, July 29 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Saturday, July 30 Doswell, VA AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

Sunday, July 31 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, Aug 02 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wednesday, Aug 03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Friday, Aug 05 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Saturday, Aug 06 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, Aug 07 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Tuesday, Aug 09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, Aug 10 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, Aug 12 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

Saturday, Aug 13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Sunday, Aug 14 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Tuesday, Aug 16 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Wednesday, Aug 17 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, Aug 19 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Saturday, Aug 20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Monday, Aug 22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wednesday, Aug 24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, Aug 26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sunday Aug 28 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, Aug 30 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (Grand Theatre)

Thursday, Sept 01 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Related Stories

The Aquadolls Go Retro With 'Cry Baby' Video

News > The Aquadolls