The Aquadolls Deliver Help (I'm Falling 4U and I Can't Get Up) Video

The Aquadolls have released a video for their brand new single "Help (I'm Falling 4U and I Can't Get Up)," which arrives as they are preparing to hit the road this summer supporting Incubus and Sublime With Rome.
Frontwoman Melissa Brooks had this to say about the Fat Mike of NOFX and Jon Graber produced track, "This song tells the story of falling for someone and starting to obsess over them.
"It's about imagining all of the things we could do together, both romantic and twisted, showing the darker sides of having a crush and longing for more to come from it.
Watch the video and see the tour dates below:
Sunday, July 24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 26 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Wednesday, July 27 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre
Friday, July 29 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
Saturday, July 30 Doswell, VA AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
Sunday, July 31 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tuesday, Aug 02 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview
Wednesday, Aug 03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Friday, Aug 05 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Saturday, Aug 06 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sunday, Aug 07 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
Tuesday, Aug 09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wednesday, Aug 10 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Friday, Aug 12 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater
Saturday, Aug 13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Sunday, Aug 14 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Tuesday, Aug 16 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Wednesday, Aug 17 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Friday, Aug 19 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Saturday, Aug 20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Monday, Aug 22 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wednesday, Aug 24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Friday, Aug 26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Saturday, Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sunday Aug 28 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, Aug 30 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (Grand Theatre)
Thursday, Sept 01 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Saturday, Sept 03 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
