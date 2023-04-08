The Aquadolls Share New Single 'Burn Baby Burn'

The Aquadolls have shared their new single "Burn Baby Burn. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Charmed", which is set to be released on June 2nd.

Bassist Keilah Nina shared, "The ultimate girl gang anthem, this is a banger that's all about finding comfort in your friends after being torn down. Learning the importance of not taking sh*t from anybody and letting that inner fire roar! It is also about finding solace in the meaningful connections you have with your sisterhood, rather than giving all your energy to toxic romantic partners. Our girl gang tells it as it is, no matter how fiery it comes off."

Lead singer Melissa Brooks added, "If you're in a mood to tear down the town, blast this song to feel like the ultimate bad bitch. Featuring a distorted guitar riff channeling the energy of 'Take Me Away' from the 2000s movie Freaky Friday and the powerhouse of The Hives' 'Tick Tick Boom', this Chris Szcech recorded track will leave the listener feeling unstoppable."

