The Aristocrats Announce The Defrost Tour

The instrumental supergroup trio The Aristocrats have announced that they will be launching The Defrost Tour of the UK and Ireland next spring.

The band, Guthrie Govan (Hans Zimmer, Asia, Steven Wilson), Bryan Beller (Joe Satriani, Dethklok, Steve Vai), and Marco Minneman (Plini, Joe Satriani, Steven Wilson), will be kicking off the trek on June 12th at The Garage in Glasgow.

They had this to say, "It's been far too long since our last shows in the U.K. and Europe, some of which were documented in our live album Freeze! Live In Europe 2020 just before the big chill on live shows.

"So now it's time for the Defrost tour to bring us back, and we can't wait to finally play shows again for our fans who have been waiting patiently for Aristocrats concerts to return!"

June 12, 2023 The Garage Glasgow, U.K

June 13, 2023 NUSU Newcastle, U.K

June 14, 2023 HMV Empire Coventry, U.K

June 15, 2023 The Fleece Bristol, U.K

June 16, 2023 O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, U.K

June 17, 2023 Academy 2 Manchester, U.K

June 19, 2023 Opium Dublin, Ireland

