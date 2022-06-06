The Aristocrats Release Stupid 7 Video With Primuz Chamber Orchestra

Album art

The Aristocrats have released a music video for their new song "Stupid 7" to celebrate the release of their new album, "The Aristocrats With Primuz Chamber Orchestra."

The album is a collaboration between the supergroup (guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann) and the Primuz Chamber Orchestra reimaging tracks from the group's catalog.

The video includes rare Aristocrats band footage and Primuz Chamber Orchestra tracking shots. Watch it below:

