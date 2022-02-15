The Aristocrats Announce North American Defrost Tour

The Aristocrats, (guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann) have announced that they will be launching their North American Defrost Tour this summer.

The trek will be kicking off with two nights at the Alvas Showroom in San Pedro, Ca on July 1st and 2nd and will conclude on September 9the at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA.

They had this to say, "We're beyond thrilled to get back out there and do what we do best - playing together, live and loud, in the same room - for our amazing fans who've been so generous with their support of what we do as a band.

"Even though modern technology is great, we wanted to wait until we were physically together before playing any new material, because that's just how we do it. That's finally going to happen right before we head out on the road, so it will be really fresh and exciting. We can't wait!"



July 1, 2022 - Alvas Showroom - San Pedro, CA

July 2, 2022 - Alvas Showroom - San Pedro, CA

July 3, 2022 - Ramona Main Stage - Ramona (San Diego), CA

July 6, 2022 - The Mob - Mexicali, MX

July 7, 2022 - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ

July 8, 2022 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ

July 9, 2022 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

July 10, 2022 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

July 13, 2022 - The Parish - Austin, TX

July 14, 2022 - Guitar Sanctuary - McKinney, TX

July 15, 2022 - Guitar Sanctuary - McKinney, TX

July 16, 2022 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

July 18, 2022 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

July 20, 2022 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

July 21, 2022 - Will's Pub - Orlando, FL

July 22, 2022 - Boca Black Box - Boca Raton, FL

July 23, 2022 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

July 26, 2022 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

July 27, 2022 - City Winery - Nashville, TN

July 28, 2022 - Isis Music Hall - Asheville, NC

July 29, 2022 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

July 30, 2022 - The Pour House - Raleigh, NC

August 1, 2022 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

August 2, 2022 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

August 3, 2022 - Gramercy Theatre - New York City, NY

August 9, 2022 - The Middle East - Boston, MA

August 11, 2022 - Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC

August 12, 2022 - Café Campus - Montreal, QC

August 13, 2022 - Café Campus - Montreal, QC

August 14, 2022 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

August 16, 2022 - This Is Red - Pittsburgh, PA

August 17, 2022 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

August 18, 2022 - The Magic Bag - Detroit, MI

August 19, 2022 - Irving Theater - Indianapolis, IN

August 20, 2022 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

August 22, 2022 - Amsterdam Bar And Hall - St, Paul, MN

August 23, 2022 - xBk Live - Des Moines, IA

August 24, 2022 - RecordBar - Kansas City, MO

August 26, 2022 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

August 27, 2022 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

August 28, 2022 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

August 29, 2022 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

August 30, 2022 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

September 1, 2022 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

September 2, 2022 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

September 3, 2022 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

September 4, 2022 - Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR

September 6, 2022 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

September 8, 2022 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

September 9, 2022 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

