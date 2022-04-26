The Aristocrats Reveal The Ballad Of Bonnie And Clyde Visualizer

Album cover art

(RJPR) Rock/fusion power trio The Aristocrats have shared a visualizer video for "The Ballad Of Bonnie And Clyde", as a preview track to their forthcoming album.

The band (guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann) will be releasing The Aristocrats With Primuz Chamber Orchestra, June 3rd.

"This project began when we randomly stumbled upon a YouTube video of Poland's Primuz Chamber Orchestra performing one of our songs, as reimagined by composer/arranger Wojtek Lemanski," the band says in a unified statement. "Their flawless execution of a highly challenging arrangement (which was startlingly inventive and yet remained entirely faithful to the spirit of the original composition!) inspired us to reach out and propose a collaboration."



That process ultimately led to this album, developed over the course of 2021. The complete work comprises nine trio performances taken from the band's previous studio albums, remixed from the ground up by award-winning engineer Forrester Savell and utterly transformed and reinvented by the orchestra's stirring rendition of Wojtek Lemański's string arrangements.



The band continues: "This approach enabled Wojtek to create orchestrations which treated many of the spontaneous, improvised elements from our original 'band in a room' takes as if they had been part of the actual compositions... yielding some unique results!" Watch the visualizer below:

