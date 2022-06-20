The Dangerous Summer Deliver All I Ever Wanted Was A Chance To Know Myself

Photo courtesy Big Picture Media

(BPM) The Dangerous Summer have released a brand-new single called "All I Ever Wanted Was A Chance To Know Myself". The song is now available on all music platforms.

"We are really excited to share our new single with the world finally," says the band. "This song was one of the first tracks written for the album, and it really set a tone for the record with its grungy sparkle. Cannot wait to show everyone where this road leads to."

The band recently announced their signing to Rude Records, and the re-issue of their 2020 EP 'All That Is Left Of The Blue Sky' and the singles "Coming Home" and "The Best Part Of Letting Go". Their new album is expected to be released later this year. Stream the new single below:

