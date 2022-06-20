The Dangerous Summer Deliver All I Ever Wanted Was A Chance To Know Myself

(BPM) The Dangerous Summer have released a brand-new single called "All I Ever Wanted Was A Chance To Know Myself". The song is now available on all music platforms.
"We are really excited to share our new single with the world finally," says the band. "This song was one of the first tracks written for the album, and it really set a tone for the record with its grungy sparkle. Cannot wait to show everyone where this road leads to."
The band recently announced their signing to Rude Records, and the re-issue of their 2020 EP 'All That Is Left Of The Blue Sky' and the singles "Coming Home" and "The Best Part Of Letting Go". Their new album is expected to be released later this year. Stream the new single below:
Woe Is Me, The Dangerous Summer Offshoot Dim Share Debut Song
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV
The Rolling Stones Update 60th Anniversary Tour Schedule
Florence + The Machine Covers John Lennon Classic
Queensryche Preview New Song 'In Extremis'
Pink Floyd The Animals Tour A Visual History Coming Soon
Kataklysm Frontman Delivers First Invictus Video
Spielbergs Share New Song 'Every Living Creature'
Singled Out: Derek Sherinian's The Scorpion