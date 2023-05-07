.

The Dangerous Summer Reimagine 'The Best Part Of Letting Go'

05-07-2023

The Dangerous Summer Single art
Single art

(Big Picture Media) The Dangerous Summer have released a reimagined version of their 2021 single "The Best Part of Letting Go", plus the band and label have launched a contest to celebrate.

"In a way, this reimagined version that's out today is actually quite close to the original version of the song, explains AJ Perdomo," We went to the studio and lost ourselves in the process. It came out with really cool drum loops and cool guitar parts which resembled cool indie-rock songs from
The Wombats with hints of Adele..."

Fans can participate in the contest through by saving the track on Spotify here. The 1st prize winner will receive "The Best Part of Letting Go" handwritten lyrics by vocalist AJ Perdomo and a signed guitar pic. 2nd prize will take home handwritten lyrics and 3rd prize winner will receive a signed polaroid from The Dangerous Summer Japan tour in 2019.

"The Best Part of Letting Go (Reimagined)" follows the band's latest album 'Coming Home' released in the summer of 2022 through Rude Records. It included the singles "Coming Home", "All I Ever Wanted Was A Chance To Know Myself" and "Someday". It can be streamed in full on all digital platforms.

