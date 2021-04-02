Woe Is Me, The Dangerous Summer Offshoot Dim Share Debut Song

Dim have arrived with the released of their debut single "Start Over Again". The new group features singer Matt Mulkey (Young Mountain, MOLEKEY, ex-Woe Is Me), drummer Ben Cato (ex-The Dangerous Summer), and guitarists Nick Lowry & Charlie Pinkard.
Mulkey had this to say about the new track, , "Have you ever been stuck in a circumstance not knowing what the right move is? It sometimes leaves you feeling completely lost or trapped inside your mind...searching for more to life vs. the mundane job or relationship you wish to get out of.
"You know you need to truly find yourself and move on, and leave behind everything that didn't serve you but you get stuck wanting to try again, to give things another shot.
This is the emotion we tried to capture in 'Start Over Again.' Whether it's a relationship or your entire life - all of us sometimes get lost in the world wondering what we need to do next.
" Stream the song below:
