The Darkness Announce Motorheart North American Tour

(hennemusic) The Darkness have announced dates for a 2022 North American tour in support of their latest album, "Motorheart." The two-month series will open in San Diego, CA on March 9, with shows wrapping up on April 24 in Boston, MA.

"You there, in the Americas - hear us, and hear us well: The Darkness know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants - salvation is upon you! We come to your shores in spring 2022 for a whopping 34 shows."

Tickets and VIP upgrades will go on sale Monday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time. The Darkness released their seventh album, "Motorheart", last month; the project debuted on the UK charts at No. 16. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

