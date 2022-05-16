The Darkness Heading Down Under For Motorheart

(hennemusic) The Darkness have announced dates for a 2022 tour of Australia and New Zealand that they will launching in support of their latest album, "Motorheart."
The eight-show series will open in Melbourne on October 12 and will include six concerts in Australia before stops in both Wellington and Auckland, New Zealand will close out the run. "We cannot wait to back get down to rock out with you all again this October," says The Darkness. "We want to see you there!"
Presales are underway with general public ticket going on sale Tuesday, May 17 at 11 AM local time. The Darkness released their seventh album, "Motorheart", last fall; the project debuted on the UK charts at No. 16.
Check out the tour dates here.
