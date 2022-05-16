.

The Darkness Heading Down Under For Motorheart

Bruce Henne | 05-16-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Darkness Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) The Darkness have announced dates for a 2022 tour of Australia and New Zealand that they will launching in support of their latest album, "Motorheart."

The eight-show series will open in Melbourne on October 12 and will include six concerts in Australia before stops in both Wellington and Auckland, New Zealand will close out the run. "We cannot wait to back get down to rock out with you all again this October," says The Darkness. "We want to see you there!"

Presales are underway with general public ticket going on sale Tuesday, May 17 at 11 AM local time. The Darkness released their seventh album, "Motorheart", last fall; the project debuted on the UK charts at No. 16.

Check out the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
The Darkness Heading Down Under For Motorheart

The Darkness Announce Motorheart North American Tour

The Darkness Release 'It's Love, Jim' Video

The Darkness Unleash 'Jussy's Girl' Video

The Darkness Deliver 'Nobody Can See Me Cry' Video

News > The Darkness

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eric Clapton Announces US Tour- Robert Plant Joined By Alison Krauss On Digging Deep- Eric Church Scores Top Tour Award- more

K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more

Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more

advertisement
Reviews

John Waite - Anything

Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour

5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss

The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Latest News

Eric Clapton Announces US Tour

Robert Plant Joined By Alison Krauss On Digging Deep Podcast

Eric Church Scores Billboard Top Tour Award

As I Lay Dying Lose A Member

Thin Lizzy Share 1978 Performance Of 'Bad Reputation'

Destination Onward - The Story of Fates Warning Coming In July

Pharmacose Deliver 'Obey' Visualizer

Luke Combs Celebrating 13th No. 1 With Parking Lot Party