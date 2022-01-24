The Dead Daisies Reunite With Brian Tichy

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have announced that they have reunited with drummer Brian Tichy, who is replacing Tommy Clufetos who took over for Journey's Deen Castronovo last year.
Tichy's credits include Whitesnake, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne and more. The current lineup for the group features Deep Purple icon Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich of Dio and Whitesnake fame, and founding member David Lowy.
Brian had this to say, "Well, what a nice way to start off 2022. I'm excited to get behind the drum kit and do some powerful, groovy rocking with my good friends Doug Aldrich, Glenn Hughes and David Lowy in The Dead Daisies. Looking forward to seeing you all out on tour this year."
Lowy shared, "We are thrilled to have Brian return to the Daisies fold. He is an exceptional drummer and it's great to have him taking command of the engine room. Tommy has decided to step away from The Dead Daisies to pursue his own solo projects. We're really looking forward to getting into the studio and hitting those global stages in 2022."
The band added, "A huge thank you to the amazing Tommy Clufetos for rocking out with us. It was awesome to have him as part of the band in 2021. We wish him well."
